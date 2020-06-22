Mahindra TUV300 Removed From Website; Facelift Launch Likely Soon?

The facelifted Mahindra TUV300 Plus could be launched in the coming months with notable cosmetic updates

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the TUV300 in the domestic market in September 2015 and it became a decent seller for the homegrown UV specialist. The rear-wheel-driven SUV was based on the same platform as the Scorpio and used the same engine series as its bigger sibling and XUV500. The sub-four-metre model’s range was expanded in June 2018 when the TUV300 Plus arrived.

With nine-seater configuration, stretched wheelbase and a larger 2.2-litre mHawk Diesel engine, it was expected to lure in new customers. However, as the competition grew and new compact SUV made their way into the market, the TUV300 found itself on a back foot. While Mahindra upgraded its popular models to meet the BSVI emission standards that came into effect from April 1, 2020 the TUV300 was left out.

The SUV has been removed from the brand’s official website as well. Back in May 2019, Mahindra gave the TUV300 a mid-cycle refresh with the addition of features of LED Daytime Running Lights, reverse parking camera and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Media reports indicate that the launch of the BSVI compliant TUV300 could be delayed due to the widespread health crisis across the country.

The facelifted Mahindra TUV300 Plus has already been spotted running trials a number of times with an updated front fascia, revised headlamps, new front grille and bumper, mildly revised rear end, etc and it is expected to launch in the coming months with a BSVI compliant engine. The 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder oil-burner could receive a power bump.

It used to produce a maximum power output of 120 PS at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 280 Nm at 1,800-2,800 rpm. The powertrain is expected to be mated to a six-speed manual transmission only. The regular TUV300 used a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 101 PS at 3,750 rpm and 240 Nm between 1,600 and 2,800 rpm.

It was paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox. Mahindra will be introducing the second generation Thar this festive season while the next-gen XUV500 will arrive in early 2021 and the all-new Scorpio will reach customers by the second quarter of next year.