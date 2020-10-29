Mahindra Treo Zor Electric Three-Wheeler Launched At Rs. 2.73 Lakh

The Mahindra Treo Zor is available with a standard warranty of 3 years/80,000 km, and is offered through a 140+ dealership network across India

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the Treo Zor electric three-wheeler in India, at a starting price of Rs. 2,73,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi, inclusive of Fame 2 and state subsidies). The Treo Zor is based on the Treo three-wheeler platform, and is available in three variants – Pickup, Delivery Van, and Flat Bed.

Powering the Mahindra Treo Zor is a single electric motor, rated at 8 kW (10.73 HP) and 42 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The motor is IP67 dust and water resistant, which is quite helpful considering the weather and road conditions in our country. The payload capacity of the vehicle is rated at 550 kg, which is the best in this (electric three-wheeler) segment.

The Treo Zor offers a driving range of up to 125 km, and Mahindra states that the electric powertrain has a lower running cost than an equivalent diesel cargo hauler, by up to Rs. 2.10 per km. Mahindra claims that the maintenance cost is significantly lower as well, which could potentially result in savings of up to Rs. 60,000 per year.

The Mahindra Treo Zor gets a maintenance free battery with a life of more than 1.5 lakh kilometres. It can also be charged from a regular power socket, just a smartphone battery! This will certainly make life easier for the owners of the vehicle. Customers can purchase the vehicle December 2020 onwards, at Mahindra small commercial vehicle dealerships in select cities across India.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Was quoted saying: “On the 75th anniversary of Mahindra, we are driven by purpose for a tomorrow that is clean, green and technologically connected. I believe that India has a huge opportunity to become the world leader in Electric Vehicles for first and last mile connectivity. Our Treo platform demonstrates our commitment to AtmaNirbhar Bharat through latest technology and make in India. The Treo Zor will provide a clean, sustainable and affordable solution for last mile delivery.”

The Mahindra Treo Zor sports dual-tone exterior, which looks quite nice. It also gets rust-free and dent-resistant SMC panels, which are quite easy to repair and replace. It also offers GPS, windscreen wiper, reverse gear, driving modes (Economy and Boost), and hazard lights. A 15-amp off-board charger is included on the vehicle as standard.