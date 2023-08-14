Mahindra To Unveil 9 New Vehicles Tomorrow – All Key Details

Mahindra will showcase seven next-gen tractors based on the Oja platform, and two concepts at the Futurescape event in South Africa

Mahindra & Mahindra will host the Futurescape global event in Cape Town, South Africa tomorrow and it will witness the debut of two all-new concepts and seven next-generation tractors. Here we have explained about all the known details from teasers and what we can expect from the showcase as it pertains to the future product range for India and international markets.

Mahindra Oja Based Next-Gen Tractors:

The new line of tractors will be underpinned by Mahindra’s new lightweight tractor platform, dubbed Oja. The name is derived from Sanskrit symbolising energy, strength and vitality.

Co-developed by Mitsubishi Mahindra Agriculture Machinery in Japan and Mahindra Research Valley in India, the Oja will boast four sub-tractor platforms spawning a total of 40 models across different price ranges and performances. The tractors based on this modular architecture will be sold in India, United States, Japan, Southeast Asia and other global markets.

The homegrown manufacturer will focus on sub-compact, compact, small utility and large utility segments and the models will be produced at the brand’s Zaheerabad factory in Telangana, which plays a significant role in the company’s exports. The production facility can roll out tractors with performance ranging up to 100 hp.

Mahindra Thar.e:

We will bring you comprehensive coverage of the Cape Town event but before that let’s delve into what the teaser reveals. The headlamp, tail lamp and bumper sections follow LED lighting pattern in a seamless fashion as seen on the Honda.e as the Thar.e concept does not appear to have any commonalities with its IC-engined elder brother. It could be based on a ladder frame chassis adopted to incorporate an electric drivetrain.

Mahindra Scorpio N Based Pickup Truck:

Codenamed Z121, the pickup truck concept will apparently have larger proportions compared to the regular Scorpio N. It is expected to hit the market in a couple of years in single- and double-cab formats and could be equipped with the same 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel engines from the Scorpio N with manual and automatic transmission options. It will have an evolutionary styling and larger wheels compared to its SUV sibling.