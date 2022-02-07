Mahindra To Soon Launch XUV700 AX7 Smart Trim; To Be 80K Cheaper

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Smart will lose out on some of the features available in the AX7 Luxury trim; expected to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to expand the lineup of the XUV700 with the introduction of a new AX7 Smart variant soon. It will be slotted below the high-end AX7 Luxury trim that commands a waiting period of 84 weeks. It will carry a price tag Rs. 80,000 cheaper than the AX7 Luxury and will be devoid of some of the features but why is it launching?

The XUV700 has a high waiting period as you may know already. The variants equipped with the AdrenoX infotainment system such as the AX3, AX5 and AX7 have a waiting period of around eight months while the base MX trim commands a waiting period of around seven months. Thus, a customer booking any one of the aforementioned XUV700 variants could only take delivery by Diwali.

The high waiting period is mainly due to the chip shortage hampering production across the automotive industry while the health crisis is further exacerbating the issue. Thus, the arrival of the new XUV700 AX7 Smart could help in lowering the waiting time. It will have features such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) not being part of the equipment list.

Other features that won’t likely be present are Hill Hold Assist, different drive modes (Zip, Zap and Zoom), smart door handles with passive keyless entry, EPB (Electronic Parking Brake), wireless charging facility, knee airbag, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), driver drowsiness detection, etc. The homegrown SUV specialist may offer the XUV700 AX7 Smart in both engine choices.

Currently, the XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion petrol and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel. The former develops 185 PS and the latter kicks out 200 PS. Both are paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Despite losing out on features, the AX7 Smart will still be packed with high-end tech.

It will boast dual-zone climate control, six-way power-adjustable driver seat, automatic headlamps, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, 12-speaker Sony audio, a twin-screen layout, Alexa voice assistant, 360-degree camera, cornering lamps, six airbags, 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps, sequential turn signals, ABS with EBD, etc.