Mahindra To Showcase 18 New Vehicles Including 3 EVs At 2020 Auto Expo

Mahindra will debut a futuristic concept and three production electric vehicles at the 2020 Auto Expo next month

Mahindra & Mahindra has today revealed its theme for the 15th edition of the Auto Expo scheduled between February 5 and 12 along with releasing details about its exhibits. The homegrown UV specialists will follow the ‘Driven by Purpose’ theme at the 2020 Auto Expo and is said to resonate across its personal, commercial and EV fleets.

The company has confirmed showcasing as many as 18 vehicles next month in Greater Noida and it includes one conceptual study pertaining to the future and three production-spec electrified vehicles. Mahindra will also display its one-of-a-kind future electric mobility based architecrure and a platform aimed at providing connected car experience to the buyers.

Additionally, Mahindra’s show floor will comprise of a range of electric batteries, charging stations, array of BSVI petrol engines and a ‘World of Zero Waste’ through automobile recycling and reuse. They will stand in testament to the future readiness of the brand in terms of zero-emission vehicles and future technologies being adopted.

Mahindra’s displays will be on hall number 10, stall number N2 and the visiting audiences will also get to experience digital interfaces, customer engagements and chances to win contests. We do expect the production-ready eKUV100 to hit the market soon following its likely debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and it was previewed at the 2018 edition of the show.

While the details regarding the future concept are yet unknown, we can expect it to be of SUV body type as it could spawn a road-going model in the near future, perhaps pre-dominantly in the mid-size space. The close-to-production version of the XUV300 EV may also be part of the vehicle lineup and it will go on sale sometime next year.

We do hope the next generation Mahindra Scorpio and Thar are part of the displays at the motoring show as prototypes have been spied in their final testing stages. Mahindra will be eager to make a strong statement at the biennial motoring exhibition as manufacturers like Tata Motors and MG are already in the process of bringing in new eco-friendly vehicles.