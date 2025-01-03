Mahindra To Reveal Remaining Prices Of BE 6 & XEV 9e This Month – Expected Prices

Mahindra to soon announce the complete pricing of its two new premium EVs ahead of their sales start in late February or early March

The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the most anticipated car launches of 2025, and a similarly exciting Mahindra XEV 9e is also coming to showrooms this year. Mahindra launched both BE 6 and XEV 9e in November last year but only revealed their base prices at that time. The company plans to announce the complete prices of both models soon.

Mahindra will offer the BE 6 and XEV 9e in Pack One, Pack Two, and Pack Three trims. However, included features and prices will vary as per the model and maybe even the power-electric configuration.

Mahindra BE 6

As standard, Mahindra will offer all three trims of the BE 6 with a 59 kWh LFP battery pack and a 170 kW (228 hp)/380 Nm rear motor. The basic variant delivers a range of 535 km. Mahindra will equip the BE 6 Pack One in this variant with features like an illuminated logo, bi-LED headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps, 18-inch wheels, dual-cockpit displays, 5G connectivity, 65W USB Type-C charging ports (front and rear), cooled console storage, and rear seats with two-step recline. Key safety features will include an HD reverse camera, all-wheel disc brakes, and Driver Drowsiness Detection.

Customers ordering the BE 6 in Pack Two and Pack Three trims will have the option to upgrade to a 79 kWh LFP battery pack along with a 210 kW (282 hp)/380 Nm rear motor. This upgrade increases the range to 682 km and promises a 0-100 km/h sprint time of just 6.7 seconds.

Configuration Mahindra BE 6 Price (ex-showroom) Pack One 59 kWh INR 18.90 lakh (confirmed) Pack Two 59 kWh INR 20.20 lakh (expected) Pack Three 59 kWh INR 21.70 lakh (expected) Pack Two 79 kWh INR 21.70 lakh (expected) Pack Three 79 kWh INR 23.20 lakh (expected)

Mahindra has yet to reveal the features of the Pack Two and Pack Three trims. We expect the company to offer the top-end trim with additional/better like a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, a panoramic sunroof with programmable LED ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, AR-HUD, and Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems.

Mahindra XEV 9e

The Mahindra XEV 9e will also have a 59 kWh LFP battery pack and a rear motor producing 170 kW (228 hp) and 380 Nm of torque across the range as standard. The entry-level variant can travel up to 542 km on a full charge. The XEV 9e Pack One in this variant will be equipped with exterior features like an illuminated logo, Bi-LED headlamps, 19-inch alloy wheels, and LED tail lamps.

Interior highlights will include three 12.3-inch dashboard displays, 5G connectivity, a cooled console storage box, 65W USB Type-C ports, and rear seats with multi-step recline. All-wheel disc brakes, Driver Drowsiness Detection, and HD reverse camera will be the highlights on the safety front.

Like in the BE 6, customers buying the XEV 9e in the Pack Two and Pack Three trims will get a choice to upgrade to a 79 kWh LFP battery pack along with a punchier rear motor generating 210 kW (282 hp) and 380 Nm of torque. The bigger battery pack increases the range to 656 km, while the higher-output motor gives the EV the capability to hit 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.8 seconds.

Configuration Mahindra XEV 9e Price (ex-showroom) Pack One 59 kWh INR 21.90 lakh (confirmed) Pack Two 59 kWh INR 23.20 lakh (expected) Pack Three 59 kWh INR 24.70 lakh (expected) Pack Two 79 kWh INR 24.70 lakh (expected) Pack Three 79 kWh INR 26.20 lakh (expected)

Mahindra hasn’t announced the details of the XEV 9e Pack Two and XEV 9e Pack Three. We think the company will offer the latter with extra/more advanced features like AR-HUD, a panoramic sunroof with programmable ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, and Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems.