Mahindra is working closely with consultancy firm BCG on Project Simplicity in an aim to roll out new vehicles at a faster pace

Mahindra & Mahindra had long been the unassailable leader in the Utility Vehicle space but there is no denying the fact that rivals have certainly caught up across different segments. For instance, Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have proved their dominance and have eaten into M & M’s sales volumes.

Furthermore, the volume crisis endured by the automotive industry in 2019 has taken a toll on the sales figures of the homegrown brand as well. As part of the recovery, Mahindra introduced the XUV300 earlier this year with decent success while the next-generation Thar, Scorpio and XUV500 are in the works for debut in 2020 along with the facelifted TUV300.

Mahindra’s Utility Vehicle segment share reduced to about 24 to 25 per cent in FY2019 and it was a substantial drop compared to 55 per cent back in FY2012. It is working closely with consultancy firm BCG on Project Simplicity in an aim to roll out new vehicles quicker with lesser lead-time in development and other areas.

Over the last two months, Mahindra has been implementing crucial strategic recommendations suggested by BCG. The report says the Project Simplicity is to make the organisation more nimble, leaner and more efficient. Mahindra and BCG have partnered before under a spare parts rationalisation project that reduced supply time to dealers considerably.

Under the New Product Development (NPD), Mahindra has introduced a new initiative called the ‘Platform Structure’ that concentrates on reducing the time taken for the final decision-making process, as each project head has a dedicated team from different departments working on the product.

Moreover, several positions have been slimmed down and fixed within the organisation according to the report. The firm is expected to make a big impact at the 2020 Auto Expo by displaying a number of upcoming products including all-electric vehicles.