Mahindra To Likely Debut XUV400 Electric SUV On August 15

The new XUV400 will likely become the first electric Mahindra car to be introduced in the global markets and Mahindra to unveil a total of 5 EV concepts next week

Mahindra will be unveiling a number of new electric SUVs on August 15 including the new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV under its Born Electric Vision (BEV) programme. Based on the XUV300, this new Mahindra electric SUV will not only be longer than the XUV300 but in addition to this, also boasts a better cabin and revised exterior design. Here are all the details that we know about this new upcoming Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV.

To start with, the new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV is expected to measure around 4.2 metres in length and will command a stronger road presence when compared to the ICE-powered iteration of the SUV. A longer length will not only help Mahindra offer better boot space but in addition to this will also help in fitting a larger battery pack into the car.

From what we know so far, the upcoming Maruti XUV400 will get an expected power rating of around 150 bhp. While more details are yet to be shared by the brand, the new XUV400 electric SUV will boast an overall range of around 300 km on a single charge in real-life usage conditions.

The new XUV400 will be the first Mahindra electric SUV to be launched in the Indian market and is also expected to make its debut in other global markets soon. The Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV will be one of the five SUVs that will be introduced by the Indian carmaker on August 15 as part of its Born Electric Vision (BEV) programme in Oxfordshire.

If many online reports are to be believed, the other products to be showcased include the new eKUV100 and the eXUV700 Coupe SUV which will be launched at a later stage.

Once launched in India, the new Mahindra eXUV400 electric SUV will take on the rivals like the Tata Nexon EV, newly launched Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Hyundai Kona. More details however are yet to be shared by the brand but we expect it to price this electric SUV at a starting price of around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).