Mahindra To Launch Two New Electric SUVs Soon In India

Mahindra is set to launch two new electric SUVs, the XUV 3XO EV and XUV.e8, by the end of 2024 or in early 2025, expanding its eco-friendly vehicle lineup

Currently, Mahindra only has one EV on sale, the XUV400. This will soon change as Mahindra is set to expand its electric vehicle lineup with two new models before the end of 2024 or in early 2025. The upcoming releases include the XUV 3XO EV and the XUV.e8, highlighting Mahindra’s push towards electrification.

1. Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra is set to launch the all-electric XUV 3XO EV by the end of this year. Internally codenamed the S240, this SUV will be positioned below the XUV400 EV and will enter production by November.

The XUV 3XO EV will come with a 35kWh battery. However, the motor details are yet to be revealed. The ICE versions of the 3XO come loaded with features like a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, and digital instrument cluster. We expect the same or better level of equipment from the upcoming electric version. Mahindra 3XO is expected to be priced from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 17 lakh, and it will go against the Tata Nexon EV.

2. Mahindra XUV.e8

The Mahindra XUV.e8, an all-electric version of the XUV700, retains similar exterior styling. It is the first of five new EV concepts from Mahindra, set to launch by December 2024. The XUV.e8 will be built on the new INGLO platform, it supports 60kWh and 80kWh battery packs, with fast charging up to 175kW and a range of about 450 kilometres.

The platform offers rear-wheel and all-wheel drivetrain options, delivering up to 285PS and 394PS, respectively. Mahindra’s new EVs will share components with the VW MEB platform. Testing and spy shots have revealed interior features like a two-spoke steering wheel, three 12.3-inch screens, rectangular AC vents, touch-sensitive HVAC controls, and a rotary knob for drive modes.

The exterior, still camouflaged, shows new headlamps with connected DRLs, a closed-off grille, and new alloy wheels. The rear design is expected to have a connecting tail lamp. The XUV.e8 is expected to launch by December 2024, starting at around Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom ), marking Mahindra’s strong entry into the full-size SUV EV market. It is set to rival the upcoming Tata Harrier EV.