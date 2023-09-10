Mahindra To Launch Electric Versions Of Its Popular SUVs – All Details

Discover the electric future of Mahindra’s SUVs with electrifying style and innovation, with models like XUV.e8, Thar.e, and more.

In a bold move towards electrification, Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled its ambitious electric vehicle (EV) plans in August 2023. These plans encompass a quartet of electric SUVs that will soon grace Indian roads, promising a sustainable and thrilling driving experience. As Mahindra charges ahead with its electrification agenda, Indian consumers can look forward to a dynamic range of electric SUVs that promise to revolutionize the market.

XUV.e and BE Families

Mahindra’s electric SUVs will fall under two distinct brands – XUV.e (XUV.e8 and XUV.e9) and BE (BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09). These models have been showcased in their concept forms, setting the stage for a groundbreaking transformation in India’s EV market. The XUV.e family will bring sophistication and style, while the BE family will cater to a broader range of preferences.

All Mahindra electric SUVs will bear the brand’s hallmark design language, characterized by their unique and futuristic aesthetics. These vehicles will share the Born Electric INGLO platform, a testament to Mahindra’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

EV Versions of Iconic SUVs

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will spearhead the brand’s electric offensive as the first production version among its new-age electric SUV lineup. Essentially an electric iteration of the popular Mahindra XUV700, it is slated to enter production in December 2024. The XUV.e8 is set to redefine the electric SUV landscape with its distinctive design and advanced features.

The recently unveiled Mahindra Thar.e concept had turned heads with its distinctive design. Departing from its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart, the Thar.e features a retro-styled squared-off stance, a unique rectangular grille, and square LED DRLs, and a spare wheel on the tailgate. Both the 3-door and 5-door Thar.e SUVs will share the same rear powertrain and battery packs, with the possibility of a dual-motor setup for an all-wheel-drive experience.

Mahindra is all set to electrify more of its iconic SUVs, including the Scorpio, and Bolero, which will feature the ‘.e’ moniker. These electric versions will retain their off-road prowess, built on the P1 version of the INGLO architecture. Mahindra’s partnership with Volkswagen ensures robust and efficient electric powertrains, with the possibility of all-wheel-drive configurations, especially in the electric Scorpio.