Mahindra To Launch A Brand New SUV Next Month – All Details

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will be launched next month in India and it will be offered in multiple seating configurations; powered by a 2.2L diesel engine

Mahindra & Mahindra has been testing the Bolero Neo Plus for a very long time on public roads. It will reportedly go on sale next month and it will be positioned above the highly popular Bolero and below the Scorpio Classic in the brand’s domestic lineup. It is nothing but the facelifted take on the TUV300 Plus, which was discontinued ahead of the BSVI regime that came into effect in April 2020.

The upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is said to target customers in Tier 2 cities and probably suburbs too in a similar fashion to the Bolero. Mahindra’s recent launches have been highly successful as the second generation Thar, all-new XUV700 succeeding the XUV500 and the Scorpio N launched last year have been well received amongst consumers.

At a global event in Cape Town, South Africa the homegrown SUV maker will showcase the electric concept version of the Thar and the Scorpio N based pickup truck concept along with a host of next generation tractors. In early to mid 2024, Mahindra will bring in the facelifted XUV300 compact SUV and the five-door version of the Thar off-road SUV.

In addition, a range of electric SUVs is waiting in the pipeline. It’s needless to say Mahindra will have a busy outing ahead with the launch spree kicked off by the Bolero Neo Plus, which will get notable cosmetic updates and new features compared to the old TUV 300 Plus. It will indeed help in consolidating the Bolero lineup as the third offering.

The report further indicates that the Bolero Neo Plus will be available in a total of seven variants along with an ambulance variant. Buyers will have the option to choose between seven- and nine-seater configurations. As for the performance, it will utilise the 2.2L four-cylinder diesel engine found in the Scorpio N, in a lower state of tune.

It will develop a maximum power output of around 120 PS and will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission only.