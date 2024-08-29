Mahindra To Launch 9 New Electric SUVs – Exciting Times Ahead

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is expected to launch before the end of 2024 while the XUV.e and BE range of EVs will start to arrive in 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra has a long lineup of new models waiting in the pipeline and of which the zero-emission SUVs hold plenty of interest. Besides the XUV.e and BE range of born EVs, Mahindra will likely electrify its ICE range as well and here we have brought you a rundown of all the possible and confirmed offerings:

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

The XUV 3XO-based compact electric SUV is expected to go on sale before the end of this calendar year in India. It will be slotted above the XUV 400 and will likely use its smaller battery pack with a claimed range of over 400 km. It will bear subtle visual differences compared to the ICE XUV 3XO.

2&3. Mahindra XUV.e8 & XUV.e9:

Both the XUV.e8 and the XUV.e9 have been spotted testing already in India, the former will go on sale in early 2025 and the latter is expected in the due course of the same year as it is basically the coupe version of the XUV.e8 and it will compete directly with the upcoming Tata Safari EV. Both will boast a claimed range of over 500 km.

4, 5 & 6. Mahindra BE.05, BE.07 & BE.09:

Just like the XUV.e series, the upcoming BE range will sit on a dedicated skateboard platform and will herald a new design language for the brand. The BE.05 will arrive in H2 2025 and it will be followed by the BE.07 and BE.09 in the subsequent years. The EV lineups will feature twin-screen layouts, advanced connectivity features, ADAS suite and much more.

7&8. Mahindra Bolero EV & Scorpio EV:

The homegrown SUV manufacturer confirmed a while ago that its existing ICE range will be electrified and thus popular nameplates such as the Bolero and Scorpio could adopt electric drivetrains in the future. In fact, the Bolero.e and Scorpio.e names have also been trademarked and they could sit on a brand new ladder frame chassis, developed with electrification in mind.

9. Mahindra Thar EV:

Showcased as a concept last year, the Mahindra Thar.e garnered plenty of attention and its production model is expected to hit showrooms by 2026. It will sit on the customised P1 version of the INGLO platform and get a twin motor setup to enable 4×4 configuration. It could borrow the features list from the recently launched Thar Roxx five-door.