Mahindra To Launch 4 New SUVs In 2024 (Including 2 EVs)

Explore Mahindra’s SUV lineup for 2024, featuring a facelifted XUV300, XUV300-based EV, Thar 5-door, and XUV.e8 electric SUV

Mahindra is ready to conquer the Indian SUV market in 2024 with a flurry of new launches. The Indian UV-maker’s diverse offensive showcases its commitment to cater to various segments and preferences of the Indian car shopper. With a blend of refreshed designs, new features, and electric options, Mahindra is poised to make a strong impression in the SUV market this year.

Let’s delve into the details of all the forthcoming Mahindra SUVs that are set to launch in 2024 in India:

1. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

The facelifted XUV300, arriving early 2024, boasts a significant design overhaul to stay competitive against the updated Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet. Expect a bolder front with a redesigned grille, LED DRLs, and a new bumper. The rear gets a revamped tailgate with a full-width LED light bar and sleeker tail-lamps. Powertrain options remain largely unchanged, but the 1.2L turbo-petrol is set to gain a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

2. Mahindra XUV300-based EV

Following the XUV300 facelift, M&M is planning to introduce a XUV300-based EV, which will be positioned below the XUV400. Sporting similar design as the forthcoming XUV300 facelift, the EV model will distinguish itself with specific styling tweaks. The 35 kWh battery powers this electric marvel, although specific range and motor details remain undisclosed. The XUV300 EV positions Mahindra to compete robustly in the mass-market electric SUV segment, aiming to challenge the dominance of the Tata Nexon.ev.

3. Mahindra Thar 5-door

The long-awaited Thar 5-door is set to debut this year, offering a distinctive (and more practical) take on the iconic Thar. This isn’t just a stretched Thar; expect a new grille, bumper design, LED lights, and unique rear door handles. Feature additions include a rear wiper, remote fuel lid opener, and potentially 19-inch alloy wheels on top trims. Under the hood, the familiar 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.2L turbo-diesel engines from the Scorpio N carry over, with both 4WD and 2WD options on offer.

4. Mahindra XUV.e8 Electric SUV

Mahindra is prepping a premium electric SUV as well – the XUV.e8. Recent spy shots reveal a bold front-end design with a continuous LED light bar and vertically stacked headlamps, while the rear resembles that of the ICE XUV700. Inside, a three-screen layout and a two-spoke steering wheel dominate the dashboard. Built on the INGLO platform, the XUV.e8 is expected to offer an 80 kWh battery pack, single or dual-motor options, and a range between 400-600 km.