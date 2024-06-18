Mahindra To Launch 23 New Vehicles Including EVs & ICE SUVs

As many as 23 new vehicles are in the pipeline as Mahindra confirmed their existence during an investor meeting recently

M&M is planning to bring in an array of new products across different segments by the end of this decade in the domestic market. As many as 23 new vehicles are in the pipeline as Mahindra confirmed their existence during an investor meeting recently. Between next FY and FY27, Mahindra aims to have a capital expenditure and investment of Rs. 27,000 crore.

The homegrown manufacturer is looking to launch new models in the automotive and farm sectors anticipating sizeable growth margins. In FY24, Mahindra had just over 20 per cent revenue market share in the SUV segment and is aiming to expand it further. A few weeks ago, Mahindra introduced the heavily updated XUV 300 under the new name XUV 3XO.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been well received by customers and on its first official booking day, over 50,000 reservations were made in less than 60 minutes. Furthermore, 10,000 units were dispatched in its first month in the market. It gets a host of revisions inside and out compared to the old model and derives power from a 1.2L petrol, 1.2L DI petrol and a 1.5L diesel mill.

The equipment list has been substantially upgraded to take the fight to its latest compact SUV rivals. Up next, Mahindra will launch the five-door version of the Thar under the Thar Armada nameplate in August 2024 and it will likely be followed by the XUV.e8. It will become the most premium electric SUV from the brand upon arrival in late 2024 or early 2025.

Over the last five years, the SUV market share has grown tremendously from 34 per cent to 64 per cent and Mahindra will leverage it by launching eight new IC-engined and seven electric SUVs by 2030. The XUV.e8 will be followed by its coupe version, the XUV.e9 while the BE range of zero-emission SUVs is also in the works.

Amongst the upcoming ICE SUVs, three will be mid-life updates and Mahindra has also trademarked names such as Bolero.e and Scorpio.e, sparking their launch speculations. In recent times, Mahindra has reduced the waiting period of its SUVs and is looking to further tap into the capacity of the facilities by making room for more rollouts.