Mahindra To Launch 2 New Electric SUVs Next – Should You Wait?

Mahindra is expected to launch the electric version of the XUV 3XO compact SUV and the XUV.e8 next in India

Following the good initial reception for the five-door Thar Roxx, Mahindra & Mahindra will consolidate its SUV lineup with the launch of a host of new models, particularly in the electric vehicle space. It has been widely reported that the homegrown SUV manufacturer is developing a more affordable compact e-SUV which will sit below the XUV 400.

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

Spied testing already, the five-seater will be based on the XUV 3XO and is expected to draw plenty of design inspiration from its ICE counterpart. It will feature LED projector headlamps, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, new Y-shaped alloy wheels, charging port above the right front fender, redesigned front grille and bumper and so on.

The equipment list will comprise a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an all-digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera system, wireless smartphone charger, seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, EPB (Electric Parking Brake) with auto hold, adjustable headrests, six airbags and disc brakes on all wheels as standard and much more.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will directly compete with the popular Tata Punch EV and lower variants of the Tata Nexon EV upon launch before the end of 2024. It is likely to feature a 34.5 kWh battery pack, similar to that of the lower trims of the XUV 400, offering an estimated range of 375 to 400 km on a full charge. Additionally, the SUV will support DC fast charging.

2. Mahindra XUV.e8:

The Mahindra XUV.e8, the first model to sit on the INGLO platform, will have plenty in common with the XUV 700. It will more likely be equipped with a large 80 kWh battery pack, potentially providing a range of over 550 km and the exterior will closely resemble that of its concept. It will go on sale early next year.

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will go head-to-head with upcoming midsize electric SUVs like the Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota counterpart, recently launched Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV, MG ZS EV and BYD Atto 3. It will also compete with the Tata Harrier EV, which is also set to debut in early 2025.