Mahindra To Launch 14 New CV By 2026 Including 6 Electric Vehicles

Homegrown UV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch a lot of new commercial vehicles in India in the coming years

Mahindra & Mahindra recently confirmed that it is planning to launch 23 new products in the Indian market by 2026. These include six new passenger vehicles (all SUVs), along with 14 new commercial vehicles. As per the manufacturer, these upcoming CVs (commercial vehicles) will be tough and rugged offerings, with a heavy focus on low cost of ownership.

These upcoming CVs will consist of electric vehicles as well. The following four models fall under the company’s Last Mile Mobility vertical – Atom, new Treo, UDO, and a new unnamed model. Mahindra Atom, first showcased during the 2020 Auto Expo, is expected to launch either by the end of this year or early next year, while the other three will follow later, between 2023 and 2026.

These four models will be available exclusively as electric vehicles, and will be based on the brand’s recently announced ‘Born EV’ platform. The manufacturer has also announced two new passenger electric vehicles on the same EV platform, codenamed ‘Born EV1’ and ‘Born EV2’, which are scheduled to launch much later (in 2025-2026).

Mahindra Jeeto LCV will get a new electric version, slated to launch in 2023-2024. Other than that, the brand will also introduce a new range of urban pickups, consisting of two or three products. Interestingly, a few of these will get electric powertrain options as well. These urban pickups will make their way to the Indian market between 2025 and 2027.

Mahindra will be introducing plenty more pickups in the Indian market in the coming years. Between 2021 and 2023, the manufacturer will launch a range of compact pickup trucks, including a new Bolero Compact Pik-Up and four new models. After that, between 2023 and 2024, the company will launch a new Bolero Classic Pik-Up, along with two new models. Electric versions of these pickup trucks have not been planned yet.

These upcoming pickup truck models will all be commercial vehicles only. Thus, don’t expect Mahindra to launch these as Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander rivals. That said, if the demand for lifestyle pickup trucks rises in the Indian market, Mahindra might offer one in the future.