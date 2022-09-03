Mahindra To Launch 10 New SUVs In India – XUV400, New XUV500, BE05

Mahindra is preparing to bring in a number of new SUVs in the coming years and here we give you all the dose of what to expect

Mahindra is planning to introduce a host of new SUVs in the domestic market and here we have listed the whole list of upcoming models. The brand’s recent launches such as the second generation Thar in late 2020, an all-new XUV700 last year and the Scorpio N have been well received by customers.

The Mahindra Scorpio N is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and its deliveries are commencing from September 26, 2022 across India. The XUV400 electric SUV based on the ICE XUV300 will be revealed on September 8 and it will go on sale in the coming months to compete against Tata Nexon EV.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is another model waiting for launch this calendar year and it is capable of carrying more occupants compared to the regular Bolero Neo. The homegrown SUV specialist has been extensively testing the five-door Thar on public roads and it will likely reach showrooms by the middle of next year to rival five-door Jimny and Gurkha.

Model Expected Launch Date Mahindra Scorpio N 26 September 2022 Mahindra XUV400 8 September 2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus November 2022 Mahindra XUV500 New Gen Later 2023 Or Early 2024 Mahindra 5 Door Thar Mid 2023 Mahindra XUV800 (e8) EV 2024 Mahindra XUV900 (e9) EV 2025 Mahindra BE05 EV 2025 Mahindra BE07 EV 2026 Mahindra BE09 EV 2027

Mahindra is also reportedly developing the next generation XUV500 and it could sit below the existing XUV700 to take on a number of midsize SUVs. The brand recently showcased a slew of concepts announcing its big plans for electrification under two sub-brands namely XUV.e and BE (Born Electric). Their dimensions as well as the launch timeline have already been out.

The XUV800 (XUV.e8) will be the first of the pure EVs based on the INGLO platform and it will be introduced in December 2024 and it will feature an all-wheel drive system while the XUV.e9 is bound for April 2025. This SUV coupe based on the XUV Aero concept will come with a panoramic sky roof and a number of advanced tech and features.

The BE.05 will go on sale in October 2025 and it is endorsed to be a ‘Sports Electric Vehicle’. It measures 4,370 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. The Mahindra BE.07, on the other hand, will be introduced in October 2026 before the debut of the production-spec BE.09 in the future. It must be noted that the next-gen Bolero has also been rumoured.