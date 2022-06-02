Mahindra To Introduce 8 Electric SUVs By 2027 – More Details Emerge

M&M will launch 8 new EVs in India in the next five years – four will be based on existing models, and the rest will be completely new

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to introduce a plethora of new SUVs in the Indian market in the coming years, with the aim of becoming the biggest “core SUV” maker in the country by 2025. The homegrown UV manufacturer is planning to launch 13 new models by 2027, out of which 8 will be electric vehicles.

Of these upcoming Mahindra EVs, four would be based on existing models, including the upcoming eKUV100 and eXUV300. Mahindra eXUV300 will go on sale in our market in the first quarter of 2023, and speculation suggests that it could be named XUV400. Unlike the sub-4-metre XUV300 (ICE version), eXUV300/XUV400 would be around 4.2-metres in length.

As for eKUV100, it was expected to launch towards the end of 2022, but that seems uncertain at the moment. M&M is also working on four brand new EVs, which won’t be based on existing vehicles in its range, scheduled to launch between 2025 and 2027. These will be based on the manufacturer’s new ‘Born Electric’ platform, which is set to debut soon.

M&M will unveil three new EV concepts in July 2022, which will be based on the new Born EV platform. While details about these upcoming electric vehicle concepts are under wraps, looking at the teasers, it seems like they will consist of a compact SUV, a midsize SUV, and a full-size coupe-style SUV. The last one is expected to be the rumoured XUV900.

The homegrown UV maker recently signed a partnership agreement with Volkswagen. The former is considering using the EV components of the latter’s MEB electric vehicle platform, including electric motors, battery components, etc. The partnership between the two automakers is scheduled to materialise towards the end of this year.

In other news, the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio is set to launch in India on June 27, under the name ‘Scorpio-N’. The new model will be on sale alongside the current-gen Scorpio, which will be called ‘Scorpio Classic’. Also, Mahindra XUV300 (ICE version) is expected to receive a midlife facelift early next year.