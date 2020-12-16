Mahindra To Hike Prices Of SUVs From Jan 1 – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV

Mahindra will increase the prices across its passenger vehicle and commercial portfolio from the beginning of the new year

Following the announcement from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Kia, Mahindra & Mahindra has stated that it will be increasing the prices across its domestic portfolio from January 1, 2021. As for Mahindra, which has a substantial presence in the passenger vehicle as well as commercial vehicle market, it will be hiking the prices across both ends of the spectrum.

The homegrown UV specialist has said that the price hike is due to the increase in commodity prices and other input costs involved. The updated prices that are applicable across different models will be revealed in the due course. Mahindra launched the second generation Thar on October 2 with an introductory price range of Rs. 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

From December 1, 2020, the price have gone up and its deliveries began in October itself with the first unit auctioned out. With an overwhelming booking response, the 2020 Mahindra Thar’s production will be ramped up from 2,000 to 3,000 units per month from next month to meet the growing demands of the customers. During the festive season, about 1,500 units of the Thar were delivered.

The waiting period of some of the variants of the second generation Mahindra Thar have gone up to 10 months. The Global NCAP four-star rated off-roading lifestyle SUV is sold in a choice of two engine options: a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol that will be expanded to models like the upcoming Scorpio and XUV500 next year.

Mahindra is offering a good deal of discounts across its domestic portfolio this month and the Alturas G4 can be had with a total benefit of up to Rs. 3.06 lakh. The Alturas G4, based on SsangYong Rexton G4, currently sits at the top of the range and it could be discontinued next year. Other models in Mahindra’s domestic fleet includes KUV NXT, Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, and Marazzo.

The brand will launch the second generation XUV500 in the early parts of next year while the all-new Scorpio is also expected to debut in the due course of 2021. Furthermore, the electric version of XUV300 has widely been reported to be on the cards for next year.