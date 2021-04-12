Mahindra Thar Waiting Period Reaches 11 Months In India

The waiting period for Mahindra Thar continues to increase in India, due to high demand as well as the semiconductor shortage

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was launched in India in October of last year. Since its launch, the SUV’s popularity has been steadily rising in our market, with more and more people lining up to get one. To meet the demand, the manufacturer has already increased production of the Thar, but still, there is a humongous waiting period for it.

Currently, the waiting period on the new Thar stretches up to a maximum of 46 or 47 weeks, depending on the variant chosen. Yes, you might have to wait up to 11 months to get one delivered! The highest waiting period is for the hard-top automatic variants, both petrol and diesel. The lowest waiting period is for the convertible model, between 25 to 26 weeks.

High demand isn’t the only factor affecting the waiting period of the new Thar. The global shortage of semiconductor chips is also a major reason for it. In fact, new Thar SUVs are arriving at dealerships without the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system! These units are awaiting their infotainment systems to arrive before being delivered to their respective customers.

Mahindra Thar has two engine options on offer – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill. The former is capable of generating a peak power and torque of 150 PS and 320 Nm (300 Nm on MT), while the latter is good for 130 PS and 300 Nm. Both engines are available with two transmission choices – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The Thar comes standard with a 4×4 system, along with a transfer case with three drive modes – 2 High, 4 High, and 4 Low. The SUV gets two roof options as well – a hard-top fixed roof and a soft-top convertible roof. The manufacturer had closed bookings for the soft-top fixed roof variant a while ago.

The prices of the second-gen Mahindra Thar starts at Rs. 12.10 lakh and goes up to Rs. 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom). At the moment, the Thar doesn’t have any direct rivals, but the updated Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door) are set to arrive as its competitors in the Indian market soon.