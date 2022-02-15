Mahindra Thar Sales Up By 47% In January 2022 – 4,646 Units Sold

Mahindra & Mahindra sold 4,646 units of Thar in the Indian market last month, thus registering a sales growth of 47.4 per cent

The current-gen Mahindra Thar went on sale in India back in September 2020, and it was an instant hit. Despite the long waiting period these days, the demand for the SUV continues to be strong in our market. The manufacturer has increased the production of Thar to better meet demand, and in January 2021, the SUV even became M&M’s best-selling car in the country.

Last month, a total of 4,646 units of Mahindra Thar were sold in the Indian market. This is a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 47.4 per cent, compared to the SUV’s January 2021 sales figure of 3,152 units. In December 2021, the manufacturer had sold 2,138 units of the SUV, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 117.3 per cent.

Mahindra Thar is the best off-road SUV one can buy on a relatively small budget, which is why auto enthusiasts are continuously queueing to purchase one. It has some impressive specs: an approach angle of 41.8 degrees, a ramp over angle of 27 degrees, a departure angle of 36.8 degrees, as well as a lot of ground clearance (226mm). It also has a water wading capacity of 650mm.

There are two engine options on offer here – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit. The former is capable of generating a peak power and torque of 150 PS and 320 Nm (300 Nm on manual variants), respectively, while the latter belts out 130 PS and 300 Nm.

Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. A 4×4 system is offered as standard here, which gets a shift-on-fly system with three modes – 2 High, 4 High, and 4 Low. A mechanical-locking differential is available on the rear axle, along with brake-locking differentials.

Mahindra Thar is currently priced from Rs. 13.17 lakh to Rs. 15.53 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its only direct rival in the Indian market is Force Gurkha. It should also be noted that Mahindra & Mahindra is developing a 5-door version of Thar, which is expected to debut by 2023. It will be a competitor to the upcoming 5-door Gurkha, which is speculated to launch this year.