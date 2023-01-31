Mahindra Thar RWD Deliveries Commence In India

Mahindra Thar RWD derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine and the familiar 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine

Mahindra & Mahindra revealed prices of the rear-wheel drive Thar earlier this month and it carries an introductory price of Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec model. The deliveries of the Mahindra Thar RWD have commenced in India and it has already become a popular offering.

The Thar RWD comes with several benefits over the 4WD variant as it is more affordable by over Rs. 4 lakh as Mahindra managed to get tax benefits due to the presence of the 1.5-litre diesel engine and the SUV measuring under four metres in length. The four-pot D117 mHawk oil burner kicks out a maximum power output of 117 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque.

The same powertrain can also be seen in the XUV300 compact SUV and the Marazzo MPV. The RWD variant is linked with a six-speed manual transmission only in the diesel specification and the bigger 2.2-litre mHawk diesel is not offered with the 2WD model. However, it can be bought with the regular 2.0-litre gasoline mill.

It generates a maximum power output of 150 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque and is coupled only with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The homegrown SUV specialist sells the Thar RWD in two colour schemes namely Blazing Bronze and Everest White. It can only be purchased as a hard-top model as well.

The exterior does not come with any major differences and the cabin features a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, LED DRLs, cruise control, electronically adjustable wing mirrors, auto start/stop system, multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls and a semi-digital instrument console.

A cubby hole exists where the 4×4 selector used to be. Mahindra is also working on a five-door version of the Thar and it will have an extended wheelbase and a more spacious interior. It is expected to be introduced later this year before reaching showrooms in early 2024. It will compete directly against the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny.