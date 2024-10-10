Mahindra Thar Roxx Waiting Period Could Extend More Than A Year

The waiting period for the Mahindra Thar Roxx may extend over a year depending on the variants; available in a total of 18 variants

Mahindra & Mahindra commenced official bookings for the five-door Thar Roxx on October 3 and its deliveries will begin on October 12, 2024. The off-road SUV set a new record by garnering over 1.76 lakh reservations within 60 minutes of the opening day. The brand has assured buyers that it will communicate with customers about the tentative delivery schedules over the next three weeks in a phased manner.

According to JATO, this led to an accumulated order book value of around Rs. 31,730 crore. While the bookings are still open at authorised sales outlets and online, the overwhelming response may result in the waiting period extending over a year according to some dealers depending on the variants. A couple of days ago, the first customer unit of the Mahindra Thar Roxx was delivered and it cost Rs. 1.31 crore courtesy of an auction.

The homegrown SUV manufacturer is expected to bring down the waiting period by ramping up the production activities and it has been in a similar situation with the Scorpio N and XUV 700 in recent years. Mahindra achieved a new milestone in September 2024, surpassing 50,000 monthly unit sales for the first time with 51,062 units sold.

This performance contributed to a total sales figure of 87,839 units, marking the company’s highest-ever monthly sales and setting a new benchmark for the automaker while beating Tata Motors for third position in passenger vehicle sales. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced at Rs. 12.99 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes up to Rs. 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end 4WD diesel AT.

The Thar Roxx is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol engine that develops 177 PS of maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque. The 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine kicks out 175 PS and 370 Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The SUV is available in an expansive range and is packed with features right from the base trim. It is also more practical than the three-door Thar by offering increased space inside the cabin while the equipment list is also more upmarket.