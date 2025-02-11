Mahindra Thar Roxx Waiting Period Extends Up To 18 Months

Mahindra Thar Roxx commands a waiting period of up to 18 months for the base MX1 and top-spec AX7L 4WD variants across India

In August 2024, Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the five-door Thar Roxx with tremendous response from customers. To meet the demand, the brand has also ramped up production activities but, half a year into its market launch, the waiting period still stays long for some variants as it extends up to 18 months for the entry-level MX1 and AX7L 4WD grades.

The base variant is priced at Rs. 12.99 lakh for the petrol MT and Rs. 13.99 lakh for the diesel MT trims and it commands a waiting period of up to a year and a half in some places. The mid-level MX3 costing between Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 17.49 lakh, AX3L priced at Rs. 16.99 lakh and MX5 variant carrying a sticker tag of Rs. 16.49-19.10 lakh have waiting of up to six months.

The same can be said for the AX5L trim as well which is priced between Rs. 19 lakh and Rs. 21.10 lakh. Customers wanting to own the top-end AX7L RWD, costing Rs. 19.50 lakh to Rs. 21 lakh, will have to wait up to ten months (all prices, ex-showroom). As mentioned above, the AX7L 4WD priced between Rs. 21.60 lakh and Rs. 23.10 lakh has the same same waiting period as the base model.

The three-door Mahindra Thar, on the other hand, commands a waiting period of up to five months. Despite the increase in production and percentage priority towards the five-door Thar Roxx, the sustained demand across the country has led to the lifestyle off-road SUV having a long waiting period.

Some of the other recent launches from the homegrown manufacturer suffered long waiting periods due to high demand as well. Mahindra will commence customer deliveries of the XEV 9e and BE 6 by the middle of next month for the top-spec Pack Three variant featuring 79 kWh battery pack.

Depending on the variant, the schedule for the commencement of deliveries extends up to August 2025. The INGLO platform based born-electric SUVs are said to provide a driving range of over 500 km in real-world conditions.