Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Specs Comparo

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, priced from Rs 12.99 lakh, offers versatile engine options and drivetrains, competing with the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door

The newly launched Mahindra Thar Roxx, a 5-door variant of the Thar, is now available in the Indian market with a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is important to note that the brand has only announced the prices of RWD variants as of now. As an off-roading contender, the Thar Roxx competes directly with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the Force Gurkha 5-door. Below is a comparison of the specifications for these three models.

The Thar Roxx, Jimny, and Gurkha 5-door each offer distinct specifications tailored to cater to the different preferences of Indian buyers. The Mahindra Thar Roxx provides versatility with both petrol and diesel engine options. It features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, producing 162 hp/177 hp power and 330 Nm/380 Nm torque figures.

On the other hand, the 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces 152 hp/175 hp power and 330 Nm/370 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission and are available in both Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) configurations.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny vs Force Gurkha 5-door: Specifications

Model Thar Roxx Jimny Gurkha 5-door Fuel Type Petrol/Diesel Petrol Diesel Engine 2.0-litre litre four-cylinder turbo/2.2-litre four-cylinder 1.5-litre four-cylinder 2.6-litre four-cylinder Power 162 hp/177 hp (Petrol), 152 hp/175 hp (Diesel) 105 hp 140 hp Torque 330 Nm/380 Nm (Petrol), 330 Nm/370 Nm (Diesel) 134 Nm 320 Nm Transmission 6 MT/6AT 5 MT/4AT 5 MT Drive layout RWD/4WD 4WD 4WD

In contrast, the Maruti Jimny is equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine delivering 105 hp of power and 134 Nm of torque. It is fitted with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission, and comes with a Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) layout, focusing on agility and off-road capability.

The Gurkha 5-door, on the other hand, features a 2.6-litre diesel engine, churning out 140 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Similar to the Jimny, the five-door Gurkha comes with a Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) system, emphasizing durability and off-road performance in a larger, more rugged design.

In conclusion, the Mahindra Thar Roxx offers a versatile range of engine and drivetrain options, making it a strong contender in the off-road segment. Meanwhile, the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door each cater to specific off-road needs with their unique strengths, focusing on agility and durability respectively.