First Unit Of Mahindra Thar Roxx To Hit Auction, Registrations Start Today

Mahindra has confirmed that the VIN 001 plate of the Thar Roxx will hit the auction for a good cause and its registrations will begin today

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced on its social media handles that the first unit of the Thar Roxx carrying the VIN 001 plate will be auctioned out for a good cause and registrations for the same will open today. The brand will commence customer test drives at dealerships in a couple of days while the bookings will begin on October 3.

The deliveries are set to start on October 12, 2024. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from Rs. 12.99 lakh for the base 4×2 MX petrol variant while the diesel entry-level MX trim starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh (both ex-showroom). The lifestyle off-roader comes with both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol engine generates 160 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque.

The 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine in the Mahindra Thar Roxx delivers 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque. Both the petrol and diesel powertrains are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, offering flexibility across its range. To stand apart from the three-door version, the Thar Roxx features notable exterior updates.

The front fascia of the Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a redesigned grille, updated LED projector headlamps with integrated C-shaped LED DRLs, and a reworked bumper featuring a faux brushed aluminium insert along with LED fog lamps. The side profile highlights newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels while at the rear, the SUV boasts C-shaped LED tail lamps and a new rear bumper.

It directly rivals the five-door Force Gurkha in the off-road SUV segment. It features longer rear doors and distinctive triangular-shaped quarter glass, along with an extended wheelbase achieved through an updated ladder frame chassis. With a fuel tank capacity of 57 litres, ground clearance of 219 mm, and a water-wading depth of 650 mm, the Thar Roxx is designed to handle challenging terrains, making it a highly capable off-roader.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is packed with features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers navigation, AdrenoX connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon audio system, automatic climate control, wireless charging facility, EPB with auto hold, three-point seatbelts, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, Level 2 ADAS, etc.