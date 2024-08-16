Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant Wise Features & Engines Detailed

Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in an expansive range and prices for the diesel 4WD have not been revealed yet

The entry-level MX1 variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx offers an impressive range of features and is available with both petrol and diesel engines, paired with a six-speed manual transmission only. This variant includes a set of 18-inch steel wheels, LED projector headlamps, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, fabric seat upholstery and all four power windows.

Other highlights are a semi-digital instrument console, push-button start/stop, all four power windows, power steering, and key safety features such as 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts and Electronic Stability Program with BLD. Moving on, the MX3 variant is available with a 2.0L petrol engine mated to a six-speed AT or a 2.2L diesel engine that can be had with either MT or an AT.

Over the above the base, this variant comprises drive and terrain modes, a wireless smartphone charging pad, a rear armrest with cup holders, and cruise control. It also features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay integration, along with a reverse camera for added convenience.

The MX5 variant, which shares the same price as the AX3L variant, includes both engine and gearbox options. This variant features a leather-wrapped steering wheel, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, a set of 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, leatherette upholstery, a single-pane sunroof, footwell lighting and more over the MX3.

The AX3L grade though is equipped with a 2.2L diesel engine, available only with a six-speed manual transmission. This variant enhances the features found in the MX3, adding a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, in-car connected tech, Level 2 ADAS enabling autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, etc.

The AX5L variant is also powered by a diesel engine, but is couple only with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Over what is found in the AX3L, the AX5L gains advanced off-road technology such as CrawlSmart and Intelliturn. The range-topping AX7L can be had with a petrol and AT combo and a diesel mill with MT as well as AT choices.

It is equipped with a dual-pane sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, front ventilated seats, six-speed electrically adjustable driver seat, a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio, a set of larger 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels and so on. The diesel-spec MX5, AX5L and AX7L variants will be the only trims with 4WD layout and their prices are yet to be out. The bookings for the SUV will begin on October 3.