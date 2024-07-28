Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top 7 Features To Expect In This 5-Door SUV

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will mark its debut on 15th August 2024 in the Indian market. Ahead of its launch, here are some features that are expected in the five-door Thar

Indian auto manufacturer Mahindra is set to unveil its highly anticipated Thar Roxx five-door SUV on August 15, 2024. The recently released teaser video offers a preview of the new model, highlighting its promise to be more practical and comfortable than its predecessor. Here’s a look at the top seven features that the Thar Roxx might borrow from the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

1. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Similar to the Mahindra XUV 3XO, the Thar five-door Thar is likely to receive the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The Thar Roxx is expected to include key ADAS features, such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and lane change assist.

2. Panoramic Sunroof

A standout feature that generated significant excitement during the launch of the Mahindra XUV 3XO was its segment-first panoramic sunroof. Given its popularity among Indian car buyers, it’s likely that the extended Thar Roxx will include this feature as well, as indicated by recent spy shots.

3. Front Parking Sensors

Front parking sensors, a highly practical safety feature for manoeuvring in tight spaces, are expected to be included in the upcoming Thar. This feature is already available on the higher-spec variants of the Mahindra XUV 3XO and is also seen on prototypes of the Mahindra Thar Roxx.

4. 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

For the Thar Roxx, Mahindra is anticipated to offer the same 10.25-inch infotainment system found in its sub-compact SUV, the XUV 3XO. This represents a significant upgrade from the 7-inch infotainment unit in the Thar 3-door model, supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

5. Digital instrument cluster

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is also anticipated to feature a fully-digital instrument cluster, complementing the larger infotainment system. Similar to the Mahindra XUV 3XO, the driver display is likely to be 10.25 inches in size.

6. 360-degree camera

A significant safety feature is the 360-degree camera, which offers drivers an all-around view of the vehicle and its surroundings. Moreover, this feature assists in eliminating blind spots, especially useful for parking in tight spaces or navigating through heavy traffic. The 360-degree camera feature has already been spotted multiple times on the test mules of the Mahindra Thar Roxx. The new Mahindra XUV 3XO already has this feature.

7. Dual-zone AC

The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with dual-zone climate control, a comfort feature that allows front passengers to set the temperature manually. It’s anticipated that Mahindra will extend this feature from the sub-4m SUV to the Mahindra Thar Roxx.