Mahindra Thar 5-Door Named ‘Thar Roxx’ – Exterior Revealed

Mahindra Thar Roxx will be unveiled on August 15 and it will likely be powered by three engine choices

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the name of its brand new SUV. Dubbed the Mahindra ‘Thar Roxx’, it will be the five-door version of the existing Thar with a host of updates and it will be more premium. It is endorsed to be solid as a rock and will offer ‘cutting-edge innovations, superior design, exceptional ride quality and comfort’.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will officially be revealed on August 15, 2024 – exactly four years after the second-generation Thar three-door made its world debut. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser which showcases all the essential design updates over its smaller sibling. The front fascia comprises a revised grille section with circular LED headlamps and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

Elsewhere you could see a set of newly designed alloy wheels, 4×4 badging just above the rear fenders, thick wheel arch cladding in black colour and C-shaped LED tail lamps. The Mahindra Thar Roxx will have larger proportions than the existing Thar and to accommodate the longer wheelbase and increase in dimensions, the rear doors are now larger.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, M&M, said, “The ‘Thar ROXX’ with its distinctive design, premium quotient, advanced technology, enhanced performance, sophistication, and safety is ‘THE’ SUV. While retaining the core attributes of the iconic Thar the ‘Thar ROXX’ represents the larger-than-life personality of a rockstar and will disrupt the SUV category.”

The Roxx maintains the rugged aesthetic the Thar range has been renowned for as it features an upright front fascia and tall pillars. The five-door version will come with a dual-pane sunroof and a new interior theme along with a host of more premium equipment including a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument console.

Other highlights are a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control and LED fog lamps. As for the performance, the familiar 2.2L four-cylinder diesel and the 2.0L petrol engines will be retained while a smaller 1.5L diesel mill is also a possibility. Both six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions will be offered.