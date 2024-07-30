Mahindra Thar Roxx Panoramic Sunroof Confirmed: Details

The latest teaser image confirms the presence of a panoramic sunroof in the upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx; debut on August 15

Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to launch the Thar Roxx in the Indian market on August 15. In its 5-door guise, the lifestyle SUV will offer better practicality, more features and a more potent powertrain than the current Thar. While the Indian SUV maker has almost revealed the entire exterior design, the latest teaser image confirms the much-talked-about panoramic sunroof in the Thar Roxx.

Ahead of its official debut next month, Mahindra is actively marketing the Thar Roxx with teasers, revealing new details now and then. The exterior design has already been given away in one of the teasers and appears quite similar to the current Thar. However, some noticeable changes include the new grille, updated LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, revised front bumper, a new set of alloy wheels, a larger footprint, and a proper 5-door stance.

Talking about the panoramic sunroof, it was already speculated that the Thar 5-Door could get this feature and a few recent spy shots of the near-production test mules with a large sunroof further confirmed these claims. The company has now officially teased the panoramic sunroof of the Thar 5-Door. The image shared across the brand’s social media handles shows the Thar Roxx parked in a dark area with the cabin fully illuminated, thereby exposing the interiors via the panoramic sunroof.

From the teaser, the sunroof appears fairly large, however, we couldn’t get to know its actual size concerning the roof area due to the darker surroundings which has been intentionally done to hide the details. It is important to note that the upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx will use a proper hard roof setup with a conventional white roof liner inside the cabin, unlike the current Thar. This will allow for an overall improved cabin experience for the passengers.

Furthermore, it will also help to neatly accommodate all the bells and whistles like the panoramic sunroof, sunglass holder and a proper console for sunroof controls as well as cabin lights. In addition to this, we can also spot the light-coloured seat upholstery of the Thar Roxx in the teaser. The company is yet to reveal the interiors of the Thar 5-door and we expect them to be out very soon.

Mahindra will offer multiple powertrain options with the Thar 5-door including the 1.5-litre diesel, 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine. These will be paired to the 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options. The lifestyle SUV will be available in both four-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive configurations. The price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx will likely be announced on the same day of the official unveil and the bookings could commence by the end of August. The deliveries of the SUV are expected to start shortly after.