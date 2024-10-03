Mahindra Thar Roxx Official Bookings Open, Deliveries To Begin Soon

The customer deliveries of the Mahindra Thar Roxx will begin on October 12; priced between Rs. 12.99 lakh and Rs. 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra & Mahindra has officially opened reservations for the Thar Roxx today at 11 am, with customer deliveries scheduled to start on October 12 across India. Recently, Mahindra has been scaling up its production efforts to cut down waiting times for its high-demand models. Given the strong early interest in the Thar Roxx, it will be interesting to observe how the automaker manages supply to meet the anticipated demand for this off-road SUV.

Just a few days ago, Mahindra revealed the prices for the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx, which is available exclusively with a diesel engine. The starting price for the base trim is Rs. 12.99 lakh, going up to Rs. 22.49 lakh for the top-end 4WD AT variant (ex-showroom). Compared to the three-door Thar, the Roxx features larger dimensions and offers a roomier cabin, boosting its overall practicality. Additionally, the equipment list in the Roxx has been upgraded, making it more premium than its three-door counterpart.

Mahindra auctioned off the first customer unit of the Thar Roxx, marked with VIN 0001, for an astounding Rs. 1.31 crore last month. This special model is based on the top-spec AX7L trim. The Thar Roxx is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol engine, delivering 177 PS of maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx also comes with a 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine, producing 175 PS and 370 Nm of torque. Both the petrol and diesel powertrains are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard with an optional six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

It comes packed with an array of premium features including a panoramic sunroof, a six-way powered driver seat, ventilated seats, and six airbags for added comfort and safety. The SUV also boasts a Harman Kardon audio system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Advanced safety tech includes Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system, and an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold.

The off-road SUV competes with five-door Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Mahindra has also announced a new interior theme called Mocha Brown as an option, restricted to the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx and its deliveries will begin by the end of January 2025.