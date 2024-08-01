Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior Leaked Ahead Of Launch – New Details

Mahindra Thar Roxx will be revealed on August 15, 2024 and it will likely be sold with three engine choices

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to unveil the five-door version of the Thar on August 15, 2024. Christened the Thar Roxx, it has been teased several times already and the exterior has also been revealed. However, the interior has been kept under wraps as it will be a major upgrade over the existing three-door version with a host of new features and technologies.

Here we have brought you the spy images of the production-spec Mahindra Thar Roxx giving us plenty of new details. One of the key highlights is the larger centrally-mounted 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as opposed to the seven-inch unit found in the three-door version.

The spy pictures showcase the mid-spec trim and thus it gets a semi-digital instrument console with a multi-info display sitting in the middle. The three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel is borrowed from its bigger sibling, the XUV 700, and it gets mounted controls for infotainment operation and cruise control. However, the dashboard and AC vents are shared with the existing Thar.

Other highlights are adjustable headrests for all occupants, all four power windows, an electric sunroof, which will be larger in top-end trims as a panoramic unit, three-point seatbelts, a central armrest for the rear bench seat, rear air conditioning vents and front armrest. You could also see a dual-tone black and white cabin theme.

The top-end variant will be loaded with features such as Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system and front ventilated seats while six airbags will be standard across the range. The Mahindra Thar Roxx will derive power from a 2.2L mHawk diesel, a 2.0L mStallion petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options.

The price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to start around Rs. 14 lakh and it may go up to Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom). The lifestyle off-road SUV will boast an extended wheelbase with a roomier interior compared to the three-door version and it will compete directly with the five-door Force Gurkha.

