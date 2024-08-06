Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior & Features Teased Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra Thar Roxx will be launched on August 15 in India and it will be loaded with features and technologies upon arrival

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to unveil the five-door Thar Roxx on August 15 and the teaser campaign commenced a few days back. Today, in a new teaser video, the interior and some key features have been divulged. The teaser of the Mahindra Thar Roxx shows the presence of a central 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and AdrenoX connectivity.

It will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility in contrary to the smaller seven-inch unit found in the existing three-door variant. The mid-level variant will be offered with a semi-digital instrument cluster with a MID sitting in the middle. A three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel is shared with the XUV 700 while the dashboard gets white stitching and the HVAC vents continue to be circular as the three-door model.

The teaser also indicates the existence of a panoramic sunroof, which will be an electric sunroof in the mid-spec trim. Other key features teased are front ventilated seats, Harman Kardon audio and automatic climate control operations. The cabin will carry a dual-tone white and black theme and the equipment list will also boast adjustable headrests, all four power windows, three-point seatbelts, a central armrest for the rear bench seat, rear AC vents, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system and six airbags.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be powered by three engine options: a 2.2L mHawk diesel, a 2.0L mStallion petrol, and a 1.5L diesel with both six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission units. The price is expected to start at Rs. 14 lakh for the base variant and it may go all the way up to Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom).

This lifestyle off-road SUV will feature an extended wheelbase, offering a more spacious interior compared to the three-door version. It will compete directly with the five-door Force Gurkha.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will also look to tap into the midsize SUV segment by offering high-end features and technologies as it will cater to family-based customers as well this time around with a roomy cabin.