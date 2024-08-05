Mahindra Thar Roxx: Five Features It Could Borrow From XUV400 EV

Similar to the Mahindra XUV400 EV, the Thar Roxx is expected to come equipped with some premium features, such as dual digital screen setup, wireless charger, and more

Indian auto manufacturer Mahindra is gearing up to launch the much-anticipated Thar Roxx five-door SUV on August 15, 2024. The company has teased the upcoming model, giving us a preview of its features. Here, we highlight five features that the Thar Roxx could potentially borrow from the recently introduced Mahindra XUV400 EV.

1. 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Recent spy shots of the mid-spec variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have revealed a larger touchscreen compared to the existing three-door Thar. This suggests that the Thar Roxx might come equipped with the 10.25-inch touchscreen from the XUV400 EV. While the Mahindra XUV400 doesn’t come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, it is anticipated that the Thar Roxx will include these features.

2. Fully digital instrument cluster

Earlier spy pictures of the test mule have revealed that the Mahindra Thar Roxx will get a fully digital driver display. This suggests that the production-spec Thar Roxx will likely feature the same 10.25-inch display, similar to the XUV400, which displays info like navigation and tyre pressure monitoring.

3. Disc brakes

A test mule of the Mahindra Thar Roxx was previously seen with rear disc brakes, indicating that the production model might have them too. Since the Mahindra XUV400 EV also comes with four disc brakes, the Thar Roxx could borrow this feature from the EV.

The above-mentioned are some of the features that Mahindra Thar Roxx could get from the XUV400 EV.

4. Wireless phone charger

The Mahindra XUV400 EV offers a wireless phone charger, and the upcoming Thar Roxx five-door SUV might include this feature as well. This would eliminate the need to plug in cables, making phone charging more convenient.

5. Dual zone AC

The dual-zone AC lets front passengers set their temperatures according to their needs. Since this feature is available in the Mahindra XUV400 EV, the Thar Roxx is likely to have it too. Additionally, the Thar Roxx is expected to feature rear AC vents for added comfort for rear occupants. What other features do you expect on the upcoming five-door Thar? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.