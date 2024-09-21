Mahindra Thar Roxx First Customer Unit Sold For Rs. 1.31 Crore

The first customer unit of the Mahindra Thar Roxx has been auctioned for Rs. 1.31 crore and is the range-topping AX7 L diesel 4WD AT variant

Mahindra & Mahindra has auctioned the first customer unit of the Thar Roxx carrying the VIN 0001 serial number for a staggering Rs. 1.31 crore and the proceeds will go to one of the four listed non-profit organisations chosen by the winner. The bidding took place between September 15 and 16 and in comparison, the three-door Thar was auctioned for Rs. 1.11 crore back in 2020.

The auctioned variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is the range-topping AX7 L diesel 4WD AT and besides having the VIN 001 insignia, it also gets a special signature badge of Anand Mahindra. It must be noted that the customer bookings for the Thar Roxx will open on October 3 with deliveries starting on October 12, 2024, aligning with the Dusshera festival.

The five-door SUV is priced from Rs. 12.99 lakh for the base 4×2 MX petrol variant while the entry-level MX diesel version is priced at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Pricing for the 4WD version, available exclusively in diesel, will be revealed soon. It is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol engine, delivering 160 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque.

The 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine produces 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The top-end AX7 L variant is packed with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Other highlights are automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a six-way powered driver seat, six airbags as standard, EPB with auto hold, a flat-bottom, three-spoke steering wheel, a Harman Kardon audio system, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system, newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels and ventilated driver and front passenger seats.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx boasts a fuel tank capacity of 57 litres, a ground clearance of 219 mm, and a water-wading depth of 650 mm. The off-road SUV is more spacious than the three-door Thar and it competes directly with the five-door Force Gurkha in India and is positioned above the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door.