Mahindra Thar Roxx Diesel 4X2 AT Detailed Review & Mileage Test

Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced between Rs. 12.99 lakh and Rs. 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) and prices for the diesel 4WD are yet to be revealed

Mahindra & Mahindra hosted the debut of the long-awaited five-door Thar Roxx a few days ago and we drove the lifestyle off-road SUV, which is more suited for family-based customers as well right now, in Kochi. We are on an extremely long drive of 3,000 km back to Delhi and thus more detailed videos on the Thar Roxx’s abilities are coming soon on our YouTube channel.

Our drive review of the diesel 4×2 AT comprises musings on the Mahindra Thar Roxx after about 400 km in Kochi and the link to the video has been given below. The five-door SUV carries a starting price of Rs. 12.99 lakh for the base petrol MX1 MT and it goes all the way up to Rs. 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The prices of the 4WD diesel will be revealed soon.

Priced Rs 1.64 lakh higher than the three-door variant, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is positioned above the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and competes directly with the five-door Force Gurkha. The homegrown manufacturer plans to open bookings for the model on October 2 with test drives set to commence from September 14 onwards across dealerships.

The customer deliveries are about to begin on Dussehra, October 12. The 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol engine produces 150 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque in its base manual trim, while the higher-spec version generates 160 bhp with the same torque. In contrast, the six-speed torque converter automatic variant delivers 175 bhp and 380 Nm.

Additionally, the diesel engine is offered in two different states of tune too. The 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine delivers 150 bhp and 330 Nm in the entry-level manual 4×2 trim. Stepping up to the 4WD variant with an automatic transmission, it produces 171 bhp and 370 Nm.

The equipment list of the Mahindra Thar Roxx includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, ambient lighting, drive and terrain modes, front ventilated seats, six-way powered driver seat, etc.