Mahindra Thar Roxx Detailed 3,000 Km Drive Review & Mileage Test

Mahindra Thar Roxx derives power from a 2.0L petrol and a 2.2L diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the highly anticipated five-door Thar Roxx last month, and we had the chance to experience the lifestyle off-road SUV firsthand in Kochi. After the test drive, we embarked on a 3,000 km journey back to Delhi to truly gauge its capabilities. In our latest YouTube video, we provide a detailed look into the diesel 4×2 AT variant, highlighting its performance, design, mileage and features.

You can watch the video for an in-depth review, and the link is provided below for your convenience. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from Rs. 12.99 lakh for the base petrol MX1 MT variant, going up to Rs. 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The prices for the 4WD diesel variant are yet to be announced and the Thar Roxx is positioned Rs. 1.64 lakh higher than the three-door model.

In the competitive off-road SUV segment, it sits above the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and is a direct rival to the five-door Force Gurkha. Mahindra is gearing up to open bookings for the Thar Roxx on October 2, with test drives starting from September 14 across its dealerships. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin on Dussehra, October 12.

The SUV is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol engine. In its base manual trim, the engine produces 150 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque while the higher-spec version delivers 160 bhp with the same torque output.

In contrast to the manual trims, the six-speed torque converter automatic variant of the Thar Roxx delivers 175 bhp and 380 Nm, providing a more powerful option. The diesel engine lineup also offers two distinct states of tune. The 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine generates 150 bhp and 330 Nm in the entry-level manual 4×2 variant while the more capable 4WD version with an automatic transmission ups the output to 171 bhp and 370 Nm.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes equipped with an array of modern features including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera system, Level 2 ADAS, automatic climate control, drive and terrain modes, six-way powered driver seat and more.