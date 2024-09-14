Mahindra Thar Roxx Customer Test Drives Begin, Deliveries In Oct

The customer test drives for the Mahindra Thar Roxx have begun today and official bookings will open on October 3

M&M revealed on its social media platforms that the first unit of the Thar Roxx, marked with the VIN 001 plate, will be auctioned for charity, with registration opening tomorrow. The company has also kicked off customer test drives at dealerships starting today, while bookings for the Thar Roxx are set to begin on October 3.

Deliveries for the Mahindra Thar Roxx will commence on October 12, 2024, coinciding with the Dusshera festival. The off-roader is priced starting at Rs. 12.99 lakh for the base 4×2 MX petrol variant, while the entry-level MX diesel trim is priced at Rs. 13.99 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The prices for the 4WD version will be announced shortly and is available only in diesel trim.

Available with both petrol and diesel engine options, the Thar Roxx is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol engine that delivers 160 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque. The Mahindra Thar Roxx’s 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine produces 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque. Both the petrol and diesel variants come with the option of a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx’s side profile comes with newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels while at the rear, it features C-shaped LED tail lamps and a new bumper. Up front, the SUV gets a reworked grille, updated LED projector headlamps with integrated C-shaped LED DRLs, and a redesigned bumper with a faux brushed aluminium insert, complemented by LED fog lamps.

It takes on the five-door Force Gurkha as a direct competitor in the off-road SUV segment. The Thar Roxx comes with extended rear doors and a unique triangular-shaped quarter glass while its longer wheelbase is made possible by an updated ladder frame chassis. With a fuel tank capacity of 57 litres, a ground clearance of 219 mm, and a water-wading depth of 650 mm, the Thar Roxx is built to tackle tough terrains.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes loaded with an array of advanced features. It includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation, AdrenoX connectivity, and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin also boasts a flat-bottom, three-spoke steering wheel and a Harman Kardon audio system. Additionally, it offers a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold. Safety and convenience are enhanced with three-point seatbelts, a 360-degree camera, six airbags and Level 2 ADAS tech.