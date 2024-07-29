Mahindra Thar Roxx Confirmed To Debut On August 15, Exterior Out Fully

Mahindra Thar Roxx, the five-door version of the regular Thar, will be unveiled this Independence Day and it will be loaded with features

Mahindra & Mahindra has released a new teaser video of the Thar Roxx but this time around the exterior has been shown in broad daylight. The homegrown SUV manufacturer has also confirmed that the Thar Roxx will be revealed this Independence Day on August 15, 2024 – exactly four years after the second-gen Thar three-door made its debut.

The front fascia of the Mahindra Thar Roxx boasts a refreshed vibe with a revised double-slated grille section with hexagonal black inserts and the Mahindra lettering sits above. It is accompanied by circular LED headlamps and integrated C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights. The SUV also gets newly designed alloy wheels and thick black wheel arch cladding.

Enhancing its rugged appeal, the Thar Roxx features 4×4 badging above the rear fenders, sparewheel mounted on the boot and C-shaped rectangular LED tail lamps. The Thar Roxx will be larger than the current Thar, featuring an extended wheelbase and increased dimensions that provide larger rear doors for improved accessibility.

More noticeably, the cabin will be upmarket compared to the three-door Thar. The equipment list will comprise a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an all-digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera system, steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control, LED fog lamps and a lot more.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar Roxx will be powered by the familiar 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel and 2.0L mStallion petrol engines found in the regular Thar. There is also the possibility of a smaller 1.5L diesel engine for the lower and mid-spec trims. Transmission options will include both a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Competing with the recently introduced 5-door Force Gurkha, the Thar Roxx will be positioned above the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny. We do expect new colours to be offered with the Thar Roxx as well and the starting price could hover around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be retailed in an expansive range.