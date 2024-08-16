Mahindra Thar Roxx All Colours & Variant Wise Prices Explained

Mahindra Thar Roxx has been made available in MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L trims and seven different colour schemes

Mahindra & Mahindra announced the prices of the Thar Roxx yesterday, on Independence Day. It carries a starting price of Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base MX1 petrol MT and it goes all the way up to Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol engine is available only in the entry-level MX1 and MX3 variants and more importantly in the 4X2 (RWD) guise.

In the video linked below, all seven colour schemes of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have been explained. The palette comprises Tango Red, Everest White, Stealth Black, Battleship Grey, Burnt Sienna, Forest Green and Nebula Blue. The base Thar Roxx MX1 diesel carries a price tag of Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is retailed in MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L trims as well.

A black roof comes as standard with all exterior shades. The 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol engine develops 150 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque in the base manual trim and the higher-spec makes 160 bhp and 330 Nm. In comparison, the six-speed torque converter automatic unit develops 175 bhp and 380 Nm. The diesel mill is also sold in two states of tune.

The 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk oil-burner kicks out 150 bhp and 330 Nm in the low-level manual 4×2 trim and moving up, the 4WD automatic transmission equipped variant produces 171 bhp and 370 Nm. While the MX3 petrol AT RWD is priced at Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the diesel range starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh for MX1 RWD, Rs. 15.99 lakh for MX3 MT RWD, Rs. 16.99 lakh for AX3L MT and Rs. 16.99 lakh for MX5 MT.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L AT RWD and AX7L MT RWD are priced at Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) apiece. It must be noted that the diesel-engined MX5, AX5L and AX7L variants will be the only ones getting 4WD configuration and Mahinda has not revealed their prices yet. The reservations for the five-door SUV will commence on October 3, 2024.

In addition, the customer test drives will begin on September 14 and keys will be handed over to the buyers this festive season. Some of the feature highlights are Level 2 ADAS, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, a 360-degree camera system, a dual-pane sunroof, leather seat upholstery, front ventilated seats, and much more.