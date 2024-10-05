Mahindra Thar Roxx Accumulates Rs. 31,730 Crore In Booking Value

The deliveries of the Mahindra Thar Roxx will begin towards the end of next week; over 1.76 lakh bookings made in under 60 minutes

Mahindra & Mahindra officially opened reservations for the Thar Roxx on October 3 at 11 am, with customer deliveries set to begin on October 12 across India (during Dussehra). Remarkably, in just one hour, over 1.76 lakh bookings were made, setting a new record in the automotive industry. According to JATO, this resulted in an accumulated order book value of approximately Rs. 31,730 crore, showcasing the immense demand for the off-road SUV.

Recently, Mahindra revealed the pricing for the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx, which comes exclusively with a diesel engine. The base model starts at Rs. 12.99 lakh while the top-end 4WD automatic version is priced at Rs. 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Roxx offers larger dimensions compared to the three-door Thar, providing a more spacious interior and increased practicality. Additionally, the equipment list has been upgraded, making it more premium and feature-packed than the three-door version.

Last month, Mahindra auctioned the first customer unit of the Thar Roxx, identified by its VIN 0001, for an impressive Rs. 1.31 crore. This exclusive model is built on the range-topping AX7L trim. The Thar Roxx is equipped with a 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol engine that produces 177 PS of maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: 4 Mahindra EVs Gearing Up To Launch Soon – Check Out New Details

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is also offered with a 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine, delivering 175 PS and 370 Nm of torque. Both the petrol and diesel variants come with a six-speed manual transmission as standard, with the option of a six-speed torque converter automatic.

It is equipped with a range of premium features, such as a panoramic sunroof, a six-way powered driver seat, ventilated seats, and six airbags for enhanced comfort and safety. It also includes a high-quality Harman Kardon audio system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. On the tech front, it features Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system, and an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold for added convenience and safety.

Also Read: 8 Upcoming Mahindra e-SUVs In India – Big Launches Cooking!

The Mahindra Thar Roxx competes with the five-door Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the off-road SUV segment. Mahindra has introduced a new interior theme called Mocha Brown, exclusive to the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx. Customer deliveries for this variant are set to begin by the end of January 2025, adding a more premium touch to its rugged off-roader appeal.