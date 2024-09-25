Mahindra Thar Roxx 4×4 range starts at Rs. 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MX5 MT; available only in diesel

Mahindra & Mahindra recently sold the first customer unit of the Thar Roxx, marked with VIN 0001, through an auction for an astounding Rs. 1.31 crore. The auction’s proceeds will be directed towards one of four selected non-profit organizations chosen by the auction winner. Following this, the brand has revealed the pricing for the 4×4 variants of the Thar Roxx with the entry-level MX5 MT 4X4 priced at Rs. 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 L AT 4×4 is priced at Rs. 20.99 lakh, while the AX7 L MT is also priced at Rs. 20.99 lakh. The top-end AX7 L AT comes in at Rs. 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Customer bookings for the Thar Roxx are set to open on October 3, with deliveries beginning on October 12, 2024, in time for the Dusshera festival.

The five-door SUV starts at Rs. 12.99 lakh for the base 4×2 MX petrol variant while the entry-level MX diesel version is priced at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, it is equipped with a 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol engine that generates 160 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque. The 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine, on the other hand, delivers 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque.

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4×4 Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) 1. Thar Roxx 4×4 MX5 Manual Rs. 18.79 lakh 2. Thar Roxx 4×4 AX5L Automatic Rs. 20.99 lakh 3. Thar Roxx 4×4 AX7L Manual Rs. 20.99 lakh 4. Thar Roxx 4×4 AX7L Automatic Rs. 22.49 lakh

Both engines are available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Mahindra Thar Roxx boasts larger proportions than the regular three-door Thar and is packed with more advanced features as well. The cabin is more practical and premium than its smaller sibling.

The equipment list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, automatic climate control, a dual-pane sunroof, a six-way powered driver seat, six airbags, Electric Parking Brake with auto hold, a flat-bottom, three-spoke steering wheel, a Harman Kardon sound unit, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS tech, a 360-degree camera system, 19-inch alloy wheels and more.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx features a 57-litre fuel tank, 219 mm of ground clearance, and a water-wading depth of 650 mm, making it a capable off-road SUV. In the Indian market, the Thar Roxx directly rivals the five-door Force Gurkha and is positioned above the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door.