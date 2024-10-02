Mahindra Thar Roxx 4WD Gets New Mocha Interiors As Option

The optional Mocha Brown interior theme is limited to the 4X4 variants of the Thar Roxx; To be offered alongside the Ivory theme

Mahindra & Mahindra will soon kick start the official bookings of the Thar Roxx on October 3. Ahead of this, the Indian SUV maker has worked on the feedback provided by the media as well as the prospective buyers and introduced a new darker shade interior option.

During the official launch, the Thar Roxx was only offered with the Ivory White interiors, which was a dirt magnet and could have been hard to maintain in the 4WD vehicles. In the latest development, the company is offering the Mocha Brown interiors as an option with the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx.

The new Mocha Brown interior finish is being offered in addition to the current Ivory theme, however, the former is exclusive to the 4X4 variants. The feel and finish of the leatherette material will be identical to the Ivory interior Thar. The customers who are interested to the buy the 4X4 variants will get the option to choose between either interior theme based on their preference at the time of booking.

We all know that the delivery of the Thar Roxx will start this month, however, customers choosing the Mocha Brown interior theme will have to wait for some time. Mahindra says that the deliveries of the Mocha-themed Thar Roxx will commence in January 2025. This new interior theme is better suited to the needs of the 4WD variant buyers as it won’t be a hassle to maintain the darker shade when venturing off-road.

The booking amount of the Mahindra Thar Roxx has been set at Rs. 21,000 and you can book one online on October 3 at 11 AM. The Thar Roxx 4X4 is only available with the 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel engine.

This motor comes in two states of tune i.e. 152 bhp and 330 Nm peak torque paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option gets a more potent tune, producing 175 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque.