Mahindra Thar Records Highest Ever Sales Yet In January 2021

Mahindra currently retails the Thar in the Indian market between Rs 12.10 – 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom), and the SUV has no direct rival in the market as of now

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced a new-gen version for the Thar in India on October 2, 2020, and so far, the updated SUV has received a staggering response from buyers. The Mahindra Thar currently has one of the highest waiting periods currently available in the Indian market.

In January 2021, Mahindra managed to sell over 3,000 units of the Thar in the country, which means that the SUV recorded its highest ever sales! To be precise, Mahindra sold 3,152 units of the Thar last month, which is 482 units more than the 2,670 units sold in December 2020.

This has resulted in the SUV recording a month-on-month growth in sales by 18 per cent. As of now, Mahindra retails the Thar at a starting price of Rs 12.10 lakh, which goes up to Rs 14.15 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. The Thar is offered with two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine, as well as a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor.

The former puts out 150 PS power and 300 Nm torque (320 Nm with AT), whereas the latter makes 130 PS of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 6-speed torque converter auto on both the powertrains. It gets a 4×4 setup along with a shift-on-fly low-range transfer case as standard.

The features on offer with the SUV include a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and Adventure Statistics Display, Mahindra’s Blue Sense app connectivity, a TFT MID, cruise control, steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, front-facing rear seats, roof-mounted speakers, height and lumbar adjustment for driver’s seat, tilt adjustment for the steering wheel, remote flip key, power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

The Global NCAP five-star rated Mahindra Thar’s safety suite consists of features such as dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), a built-in roll cage, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Hill Hold Control as well as Hill Descent Control.