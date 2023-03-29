Mahindra Thar Reaches One Lakh Production Milestone In India

The second-gen Mahindra Thar has reached one lakh production milestone in India within two and a half years since the debut of the off-roader

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that the second generation Thar has achieved a production milestone of one lakh units in India. The Thar is a peculiar offering focussed on good off-road capabilities and the latest iteration was introduced back in late 2020. In less than two and a half years, the lifestyle off-roader has reached this feat.

The Mahindra Thar is currently priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base RWD variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 16.49 lakh for the range-topping model 4WD trim (ex-showroom). Earlier this year, the homegrown SUV producer introduced the more affordable RWD variant of the Thar with a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in multiple trims.

The Thar RWD comes with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder D117 mHawk diesel engine found in the Marazzo and XUV300. It develops a maximum power output of 117 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission only. It can also be bought with the 2.0-litre four-pot mStallion petrol engine kicking out 150 PS and 320 Nm.

It is available only with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The 2.2-litre mHawk turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine is only sold with a four-wheel-drive configuration in either six-speed MT or six-speed AT trim. The Mahindra Thar RWD gains two new paint schemes namely Everest White and Blazing Bronze and is retailed only in hard-top configuration.

The features list comprises a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a multifunctional steering wheel, cruise control, LED DRLs, electronically adjustable wing mirrors, automatic start/stop, a semi-digital instrument console, etc. Mahindra is expected to launch a new entry-level 4WD variant of the Thar soon in India.

It will be devoid of some features from the AX (O) trim. The brand is also working on a bigger five-door version of the Thar. It will more likely debut later this year before going on sale. It will have a longer wheelbase and be able to accommodate more passengers compared to the existing model. It will share the platform with the Scorpio N.