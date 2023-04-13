Mahindra Thar Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 1.05 Lakh In India

Mahindra Thar is available in RWD and 4WD guises; the former can be had with a 1.5L diesel engine producing 117 PS and 300 Nm

Mahindra & Mahindra has hiked the prices of the Thar RWD version’s LX manual variant by up to Rs. 1.05 lakh. Previously, we told you that Mahindra has increased the price of the AX (O) diesel MT RWD variant by Rs. 55,000. Across the range, the prices of the Thar have been up by just over Rs. 28,000 and the powertrains now comply with BSVI stage 2 and RDE emission standards.

Currently, the 2023 Mahindra Thar RWD petrol is priced at Rs. 13.49 lakh for the LX hard top AT variant as it remains the same as before. The base AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD costs Rs. 9.99 lakh without any change. The range-topping LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD carries a sticker tag of Rs. 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Thar RWD is sold in AX (O) diesel MT, LX diesel MT and LX petrol AT variants. The deliveries of the Mahindra Thar RWD have already commenced across the country. In comparison to the regular 4WD variant, the exterior changes are almost none but the RWD gains new paint schemes such as Everest White and Blazing Bronze that are now available in the 4WD variant as well.

The 1.5L four-cylinder D117 diesel engine in the RWD version develops a maximum power output of 117 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque. It is paired only with a six-speed manual transmission. It can also be purchased with the 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion petrol engine that generates 150 PS and 320 Nm.

It is mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission only. Mahindra is expected to launch a new base variant of the Thar in the coming months. Leaked documents suggest that it could be called the AX AC and it will be slotted below the existing AX (O) and will lack some of the features that are available in the AX (O) as it will be priced aggressively.

The exact features list of the AX AC is yet to be divulged. It could only get a front facing second-row seating arrangement.