Mahindra Thar Posts Over 78% Sales Growth In February 2022

In February 2022, Mahindra Thar achieved a sales figure of 5,072 units, registering a 78.47 per cent YoY sales growth

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the second-generation Thar in India back in September 2020. The SUV was an instant hit, with buyers queueing up in droves to get one. Due to the overwhelming demand, the waiting period to get a new Thar stretches up to one year! The manufacturer has increased the production of the SUV, to fulfil all pending orders quicker.

Last month, a total of 5,072 units of Mahindra Thar were dispatched by the manufacturer, which is a massive sales growth of 78.47 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, with 2,842 units sold back in February 2021. In January 2022, M&M had dispatched 4,646 units of the SUV, which translates to a 9.17 per cent increase in sales on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis in February 2022.

Mahindra Thar only has one direct rival in the Indian market – Force Gurkha. The latter’s monthly sales figures aren’t publicly available, so we can’t make any comparisons on that front. Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch Jimny in India soon, likely in a 5-door/long-wheelbase avatar, as another rival to Thar.

There are two engine options available on Mahindra Thar. The first one is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, which belts out 150 PS and 320 Nm (300 Nm on manual variants) of peak power and torque, respectively. The second one is a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit, with 130 PS and 300 Nm on tap.

Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. A 4×4 system is available on the SUV as standard, along with a low-ratio transfer case. Other off-road features on offer include a mechanical-locking differential on the rear axle, brake-locking differentials on all wheels, etc.

Also, removable doors, IP54 water & dust resistant interior, and drain plugs in the floor as available here, which makes this off-roader quite practical. Mahindra Thar also offers a lot of convenience features, like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power-operated ORVMs, BlueSense App Connectivity, ceiling-mounted speakers, etc.

The price of Mahindra Thar ranges from Rs. 13.17 lakh to Rs. 15.53 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV can be had with either a hard-top roof or a convertible soft-top roof.