Mahindra Thar Looks Ravishing With Satin White Wrap & Custom Grille

Check out this modified Mahindra Thar, which gets a full-body white body wrap by Hyderabad-based The Wrap Team

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular cars in India right now. The SUV has an extremely high waiting period, reaching up to a year for some variants, with tens of thousands of customers waiting patiently to take delivery. As for the people who have received their Thar, many have opted to customise it.

Here, we bring you a modified Mahindra Thar, which has been customised by The Wrap Team, a Hyderabad-based custom workshop. The SUV sports a full-body White Satin wrap, which looks unique and eye-catchy. The door handles, ORVMS, door hinges, bonnet lock, etc., all feature a contrasting gloss black finish, which looks brilliant against the white exterior paint.

The SUV gets aftermarket wheels as well, featuring a dual-tone finish, shod with all-terrain tyres. The DRL housings at the front and the taillights at the rear get piano black embellishments, and all the badges have also been blacked out. The bumpers and wheelarch claddings are also wrapped in White Satin, but the hard-top roof continues to be black.

The SUV gets a custom front grille, featuring seven horizontal slots and an overall angry look. The headlamps are aftermarket LED units, as are the foglamps. Plastic mud flaps have been installed all around the Thar, and we also see window visors on the doors. Thanks to the unique colour choice, this customised Mahindra Thar will surely turn eyeballs everywhere it goes.

No changes have been reported under the hood of the SUV. There are two engine options available on Mahindra Thar – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel. The former is good for 150 PS and 320 Nm (300 Nm on MT variants), while the latter belts out 130 PS and 300 Nm.

The transmission choices consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The SUV comes standard with an all-wheel-drive system, along with a low-ratio transfer case and a mechanical locking rear differential.

Mahindra Thar is currently priced from Rs. 12.78 lakh to Rs. 15.08 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It has just one rival in the Indian market right now – Force Gurkha – but Maruti Suzuki Jimny is slated to launch very soon.