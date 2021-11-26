Mahindra Thar Latest Prices & Waiting Period [Nov 2021]

Check out the complete price list of the Mahindra Thar (latest prices) and its current waiting period in the Indian car market

The second-generation Mahindra Thar went on sale in India back in October 2021, and it was an instant hit. Plenty of enthusiasts all over the country lined up to buy one after its launch, and the number keeps growing steadily. Sadly, the delivery numbers aren’t as high.

Due to the overwhelming bookings for the Thar, paired with the semiconductor chip shortage, the waiting period for the SUV has reached up to a year! The highest wait is for the hard-top diesel version, while the lowest is for the hard-top petrol version (between 3 to 5 months).

The convertible-top variants (petrol and diesel) have a wait time of around 5 to 6 months. There used to be a soft-top (fixed roof) version on offer as well, but that has been discontinued. It should be noted that these are official estimated waiting period figures, and the actual wait time can vary a little depending on the market conditions.

The engine options on offer on the Thar consist of a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit. The petrol motor generates a peak power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 320 Nm (300 Nm on manual variants), while the diesel powerplant is rated at 130 PS and 300 Nm.

Transmission choices on both engines include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The SUV comes standard with a 4×4 system, mated to a shift-on-fly transfer case. The Thar also gets a mechanical locking rear differential, brake locking differentials, partial roll cage, ESP with roll-over mitigation, washable floors with drain plugs, etc.

Mahindra Thar price list (ex-showroom, New Delhi) Variant Petrol Diesel AX (O) MT Convertible Top Rs. 12.79 lakh Rs. 12.99 lakh AX (O) MT Hard Top – Rs. 13.09 lakh LX MT Convertible Top – Rs. 13.59 lakh LX MT Hard Top Rs. 13.39 lakh Rs. 13.69 lakh LX AT Convertible Top Rs. 14.79 lakh Rs. 14.99 lakh LX AT Hard Top Rs. 14.89 lakh Rs. 15.09 lakh

In the Indian market, Mahindra Thar currently has just one rival – Force Gurkha. Interestingly, a 5-door version of the Thar is also in the making, expected to arrive sometime between 2023 and 2026, which is expected to be just as off-road capable as the current 3-door version, but a lot more practical.