Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, Suzuki Jimny To Get 5-Door Versions In India

Due to strong demand for lifestyle SUVs in the Indian market, 5-door/long-wheelbase versions of Thar, Gurkha, and Jimny will be launched here

Last year, Mahindra & Mahindra launched the second-generation Thar in India. The SUV garnered a massive fan-following almost instantly, and the demand for it is still extremely high. Force Motors will launch the 2021 Gurkha on September 27, which will be a rival to the Thar. These two will be the only proper off-road SUVs in the affordable end of the spectrum.

Interestingly, the 5-door versions of both the Thar and Gurkha are currently in development, as confirmed by their respective manufacturers. These 5-door/long-wheelbase models will be more practical than their 3-door versions, better suited for daily chores and commuting. That would make them the ideal choice for off-road enthusiasts who don’t have deep pockets.

Maruti Suzuki is also planning to launch the iconic Jimny in the Indian car market. However, the India-spec version would be a 5-door model, not the 3-door model that is available internationally. The Indo-Japanese carmaker has stated on multiple occasions that a 3-door vehicle wouldn’t be too practical, and thus not generate decent sales volume.

Maruti Jimny 5-door will be 300mm longer than the international-spec 3-door model, with a 300mm longer wheelbase. It will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, available with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox, along with Suzuki’s Allgrip 4WD system. No launch window has been revealed yet, but speculations suggest that the India-spec Jimny could debut next year.

Force Gurkha’s 5-door version is also expected to launch next year. It will be built on the same ladder-frame chassis as the 3-door version, but elongated to fit in the extra doors. The wheelbase will be stretched by 425mm, but we don’t expect a lot of changes other than that. It will be powered by the same 2.6-litre turbo-diesel motor (91 PS/250 Nm), mated to a 5-speed MT and a 4×4 system.

As for the 5-door Mahindra Thar, it is expected to arrive in 2023. Not a lot of details are available about it at the moment, but it will be significantly larger than the current 3-door model. It will likely get the same 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.2L turbo-diesel engine options, but tuned to develop more power to compensate for the added bulk.